Hull City eyeing up summer transfer move for 26-cap international

Hull City are eyeing up a potential transfer move for Mali international midfielder Adama Traore, according to Turkish reporter Ertan Suzgun.

Traore currently plies his trade for Super Lig side Hatayspor, who he joined in 2020 from French outfit AS Monaco, but his contract is set to expire this summer after nearly two years at Güneyin Yıldızı.

The 26-year-old, who has amassed 26 caps for his country and featured in every match at the recent African Cup of Nations, has played 17 times for Hatayspor in Turkey’s top flight this season, scoring once and notching three assists.

And due to Traore’s expiring deal, Hull can approach the player on a pre-contract arrangement if they wish and he would be the second Turkey-based player to make the switch to the Tigers.

Iran international Allahyar Sayyadmanesh became the first player to make the move from the country following media mogul Acun Ilicali’s January takeover, with the 20-year-old being loaned in from Fenerbahce.

And it appears that Hull’s business there is not done as they eye up potentially bringing Traore over to British shores.

The Verdict

Even though there were players brought in in January that are proven in the English leagues, it appears that the Turkish top tier is going to be a hunting ground for Hull’s recruitment this summer.

Ilicali will know the league very well and he and director of football Tan Kesler should know after watching many Hull games what they need to progress in the Championship next season.

Proven international footballers will always help matters though and Traore has played to a good level for Lille, Monaco and now Hatayspor.

Traore appears to have a bit of creativity with six assists to his name last season, so he could be a good addition to the ranks at the MKM Stadium.