Hull City eyeing transfer move for Europe-based striker

Hull City are said to be eyeing a move for Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi, as per a recent report by Hull Live.

The news comes as Hull’s prospective new owners continue with their bid to takeover the club in the near future, with the Tigers said to be already eyeing attacking reinforcements as a result of this.

Hull have only scored 20 goals this term and are said to have listed Muriqi as a potential target to improve their goal scoring output in the league moving forwards.

The 27-year-old Kosovan international has struggled for form since joining Lazio last summer for a significant fee and is said to be open to the idea of making a move to England.

It has been stated however that Hull may find it tough to sign the big target man, especially as Lazio are keen to recoup as much of the £14.8 million that they paid for the striker in the summer of 2020 as possible in order for a transfer to be facilitated.

Muriqi is under contract at the Stadio Olimpico until the summer of 2025.

The Verdict

This is a player that certainly fits the bill for what Grant McCann looks for in a striker, however his lack of goals will be a concern.

Muriqi has only scored twice in 48 appearances for Lazio and may well struggle to settle into life in the Championship if he was to make the move next month.

Add to the fact that he would be an expensive addition and its fair to say that the Tigers could find themselves some much more attractive options in the winter market.

Casting their net wide will be key to bringing in the right players that can make all the difference for them moving forwards as they look to stay in the division for another season.