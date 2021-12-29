Hull City eyeing transfer approach for Sheffield United player

Hull City are said to have targeted a January move for Sheffield United’s Regan Slater, as per a recent report by Hull Live.

The Tigers previously saw a move for their former loanee break down last summer after attempting to renegotiate on the terms of the deal at the last minute, and now appear keen to rekindle their interest in the central midfielder.

Slater played a vital role for the club during his spell with them last season, with his form in the second half of the campaign helping to secure the Sky Bet League One title.

Sheffield United previously activated the one year extension clause in the 22-year-old’s contract at Bramall Lane, however it has now been revealed that they would be willing to allow him to leave at the turn of the new year for a nominal fee.

Hull will have to wait until their proposed takeover is completed however, with the deal set to hold up any sort of permanent move for Slater at present.

Meanwhile the player in question has found his game time limited to under-23 appearances so far this season, with his opportunities in the first team having been non-existent amidst a change of manager.

The Verdict

This is a potential move that a lot of people at Hull City would be in favour of, especially after the impact that Slater made during his last spell at the MKM Stadium.

Grant McCann knows exactly what the midfielder can offer to his side and will be confident that he can come in and make an immediate impact.

Slater himself is said to be keen on a return to the East Riding of Yorkshire side and it will now be down to the Tigers to get the deal done.

Once the takeover is completed, this transfer should be pretty plain sailing for Hull.