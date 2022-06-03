Hull City eyeing move for 65-cap international midfielder

Hull City have been linked with a summer transfer move for Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan.

According to Turkish outlet Ajansspor, the Tigers are interested in bringing the midfielder to the MKM Stadium in the coming months.

The East Riding of Yorkshire outfit are in the market for strengthening their midfield, with Turkish owner Acun Ilicali reportedly requesting Tufan personally.

Ilicali took ownership of the club in late January, so this transfer window will be his first real chance to show supporters his interest in improving the side and investing in the team.

Hull finished 19th in the Championship last season and benefitted greatly from financial concerns at Derby County and Reading to keep the team away from any relegation battle.

Shota Arveladze will have to improve performances – and the team – to help the club climb the second division table, and Tufan could potentially bolster his engine room.

The midfielder spent the the first half of the 2021-22 season with Watford, where he featured seven times in the Premier League as the Hornets suffered relegation to the Championship.

The 27-year-old, who has amassed 65 caps for the Turkey national team, then returned to Fenerbahce for the second half of the campaign, playing six Super Lig matches, however he was suspended – along with Mesut Ozil – in late March and will likely never play for the club again.

The Verdict

This would be a big name signing for the club to make, with Tufan having performed well at a decent level so far in his career.

It is yet another link to a Turkish side, showing the influence of Ilicali’s ownership of the club.

Hull will need players of Tufan’s quality to improve and avoid any kind of relegation scrap next season.

Tigers fans will be hoping this is the beginning of a busy summer ahead for the club.