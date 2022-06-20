Hull City eyeing deal for 24-year-old striker

Hull City are still on the hunt to add more options to their squad ahead of the new campaign and one of the latest players to be linked is Haji Wright, as reported by Hull Live.

The Tigers have managed to keep themselves in the Championship after battling near the drop for most of the last campaign and now they will want to kick on next season.

In order to do so, new boss Shota Arveladze is keeping his options open and hunting far and wide to bring in fresh faces to the KCOM Stadium. One such name that has cropped up is that of Wright, who currently plays for Antalyaspor in Turkey.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for his club over the course of the last season too, firing in 14 goals in just 21 starts over the entirety of the campaign. It made him one of the most prolific in the Super Lig in terms of his finishing rate too, averaging 0.76 goals or assists per 90.

Prior to that, the youngster also managed a haul of eleven goals in 22 starts for SonderjyskE in Denmark – showing that he isn’t just a flash in the pan and can score consistently over a few seasons.

Now, Hull look ready to potentially give him a shot in England and the Championship – although Antalyaspor won’t be too keen to let him leave considering his age and goal tally for the club during his first season with them.

The lure of a move over to the England and the chance to potentially push towards the Premier League though could be too tempting for the player to turn down – and if Hull put in a good enough bid, business could be done.

The Verdict

Haji Wright is a name that not many outside of Turkey may have heard of but at just 24-years of age, he looks like he could be a really promising player already.

His goal rate in both Turkey and Denmark suggest he can fire in the goals for Hull already if they were to sign him, with the potential for the youngster to get even better down the line. Their search for a new striker then could have led them to a real diamond in the rough in Wright.

Whether he would be able to adapt to English football or not is another question and is one that would only be answered if he did complete a move to the KCOM Stadium. Hull though have the funds now to be able to bring in that kind of player and try and push towards the top end of the division.

If Wright did come to England, it could be a very shrewd move – and if he hits the same kind of form with the Tigers, then it could certainly help them to look up rather than down going forward in the Championship.