Hull City eye transfer approach for Europe-based striker

Hull City are said to be weighing up a transfer approach for Ajax striker Danilo Pereira, as per a recent report by Hull Live.

The Tigers are still in the process of waiting for their expected takeover to be rubber stamped but that hasn’t stopped the East Riding of Yorkshire outfit being linked with a host of multi-million pound transfers in recent weeks.

Danilo is now a player that has emerged on their radar as they seek to replace Josh Magennis – who left the club earlier this month to sign for Wigan Athletic – with the Brazilian said to be free to leave the Dutch giants during the current transfer window.

The 22-year-old has played eight times for the Amsterdam side and has scored twice, underlining that he is capable of taking the chances that come his way.

His contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena is set to expire next summer, which means he could sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month.

Last season the frontman hit 17 goals in 33 games whilst on loan with FC Twente in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The Verdict

Hull certainly need to sign a good replacement for Magennis and as a result it appears that they will now be casting their net wide in search of someone who can come straight into the club and score a lot of goals.

Danilo is a player that is still developing at the age of 22 but he has already proved himself at a very good level in Holland, which suggests that he wouldn’t find it too hard to adapt to the Sky Bet Championship.

Once the takeover is completed, these deals will become a reality for the Tigers moving forwards.

However until then they will have to remain patient and work with what they’ve got upfront.