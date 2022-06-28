Hull City eye ambitious transfer swoop for Serie A player

Hull City are plotting an ambitious move for Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi, it has been claimed.

As per HullLive, the Tigers are set to rekindle their transfer interest in the 28-year-old, with the club also reportedly having been keen back in January.

In January, though, Muriqi opted to join Spanish side Real Mallorca on loan instead, where he netted four times and laid on three assists in 15 LaLiga appearances.

Things have not really worked out for the Kosovo international since swapping Fenerbahce for Lazio back in 2020.

Since making the switch, Muriqi has appeared 49 times for Lazio, scoring just two goals in those matches.

This is a stark contrast to the form he showed in Turkey that earned him the move to the Italian club.

In 2018/19, for example, Muriqi scored 17 goals and registered eight assists for Caykur Rizespor.

The following campaign, 17 goals and seven assists followed in just 36 appearances.

Those campaigns were enough to convince Lazio to fork out a reported fee of 18 million for the forward.

Muriqi has three years remaining on his current contract with the Italian club.

Can you remember how much Hull City paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 How much did the club pay for Greg Docherty? £201,000 £301,000 £401,000 £501,000

The Verdict

This could be an interesting signing for Hull City to make.

Although things have clearly not worked out for Muriqi in Rome, that does not mean he is a bad player, particularly at Championship level.

He showed in Turkey prior to his Italy move that he is more than capable in front of goal, and, to be fair, demonstrated that ability once again on loan at Mallorca in the second half of the campaign.

Indeed, Muriqi could add some much needed firepower to the Hull City frontline ahead of the new season.