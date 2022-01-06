Hull City expected to finalise multi-million pound move for top-flight midfielder

Hull City are expected to complete the signing of Hidemasa Morita from Santa Clara once Acun Ilicali finalises his takeover of the club.

The Turkish businessman has been in talks to buy the Championship strugglers for some time now and the deal is thought to be very close.

So much so, that the new hierarchy are already planning new signings, with reports recently stating that Emirhan Aydoğan will arrive through the door.

And, another potential deal has emerged today, as media outlet O Jogo in Portugal claiming that the Tigers will pay 5m euros for Japanese international Morita and the move will go through when the takeover is done.

The 26-year-old has been a key figure for the Portuguese top-flight outfit since moving from Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale in 2020, with his performances key to helping the team to an unlikely top six finish and European football.

Whilst the current campaign has been much tougher, Morita’s performance level has remained high and he had been linked with a move to Fenerbahce in the previous window, showing what a coup this would be for Hull if it does go through.

Did these 25 Hull City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Hull City signed Geovanni on a free transfer. True False

The verdict

It’s such an exciting time to be a Hull fan with the takeover close and this would be a real statement signing for the new regime if they could get it over the line.

Morita has done well in a good league and to get him to join a side struggling in the Championship would be a real show of ambition from Ilicali.

So, the fans will be desperate for the takeover to go through and they could have some exciting new arrivals in place before the deadline at the end of the month.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.