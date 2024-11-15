With Hull City in the midst of a crisis that sees them level on points with relegation zone occupants Cardiff City, the club's president, Acun Ilicali, may want to consider other managerial options.

German boss Tim Walter has not provided the expected results, and talks were recently held over his potential dismissal. An ex-Stoke City manager may be poised to take his place.

After taking over from the departing Liam Rosenior, Walter was expected to steer the Tigers through some uncertain times which saw a huge turnover in their squad. Unfortunately, this has not happened as planned.

Only above the relegation zone on goal difference, former Stoke manager Steven Schumacher should be first on Ilicali's list of candidates to replace Walter. Schumacher has been without a job since he was relieved of his duties at the bet365 Stadium in September.

Tim Walter's managerial stint at Hull City has been a catastrophe

Walter joined Hull City after being sacked by Hamburg in February 2024, having lost the promotion play-offs for two seasons in a row. After Liam Rosenior was controversially sacked due to a "difference in footballing philosophy" between himself and owner Acun Ilicali, the German was earmarked as the man capable of leading Hull City to the play-off place they had so narrowly missed out on in 2023/24.

In reality, it has not panned out that way at all. 15 games played, three wins and six draws mean that Walter's Hull have only amassed a meagre total of 15 points.

His main problem has been at the top end of the pitch. Having arrived at the MKM Stadium with the promise of playing heart-in-mouth attacking football, his Tigers have been anything but predatory, scoring 16 goals, barely one a game.

It is also saddening that the club's big summer signing, Mohamed Belloumi, has now been ruled out for the entire season with an ACL injury. With his star man now on the treatment table, things look pretty bleak for the German coach.

Steven Schumacher should replace Tim Walter

Despite losing his job at Stoke City in September, Schumacher could be an excellent potential replacement for Walter.

Steven Schumacher Plymouth managerial statistics Games Wins Draws Losses Points Per Game 108 60 18 30 1.83

The most impressive stint of Schumacher's managerial career came at Plymouth Argyle, where he transformed Home Park into a fortress and won the League One title while operating on a shoestring budget, amassing a total of 101 points.

The team scored 82 goals across the season, with the likes of Morgan Whittaker, Bali Mumba, and Ryan Hardie setting the league alight.

With Ilicali's desire for a manager to play attacking football, Schumacher would seem to fit the bill. If he could get the Tigers playing the high-tempo, attacking football he had Argyle playing, then he would surely pass the owner's style test and could well deliver what others haven't.

In December of 2023, after Plymouth's return to the Championship, he departed in favour of the bet365 stadium. Many may feel he was never granted enough time at Stoke City and was very unfortunate to lose his job. Schumacher was only in charge of the club for 32 games and garnered a win percentage of 40.7%, which most would probably argue was not grounds for dismissal so early into a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Although he has often operated with little money in the past, Schumacher will be aware that Hull have spent big in the summer. Abu Kamara and Ryan Giles joined for £4.5 million and £4 million respectively, with a handful of other players also bolstering the ranks. This may mean the Englishman has more freedom with his squad this time around, something that is only likely to further push him towards success.

It might not have worked out for him at Stoke - where few coaches have succeeded since they dropped out of the Premier League - but with Ilicali's backing and the squad already at the MKM Stadium, Schumacher could get his management career back on track and help the Tigers climb the division.

Whether the Hull chief will swing the axe soon remains to be seen but Schumacher must surely be on his radar as Walter replacement.