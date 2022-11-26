Hull City enter transfer talks with Crystal Palace for promising teenager

Hull City have now entered talks with Crystal Palace regarding a potential January loan deal for winger Malcolm Ebiowei, according to a report from Hull Live.

The 19-year-old has made just three league appearances for the Eagles this season with others ahead of him in the pecking order – and with this – Patrick Vieira could potentially be willing to sanction a loan deal.

The Sun reported earlier this month that Hull were one side interested in luring him away from Selhurst Park temporarily if he was made available for a temporary spell with Liam Rosenior already knowing the teenager well from their time together at Derby County.

Despite the Rams wanting to tie him down to fresh terms, the ex-Rangers man decided to join Luke Plange in the English capital, though a return to the Championship could potentially be on the cards.

As per an update from Hull Live, the Tigers have now entered discussions with Palace as they look to strike a January loan agreement for Ebiowei, with the second-tier outfit seemingly moving early to land a top target.

Although they can bring him in without offloading any of their loan players in January, they are only allowed five loanees in a matchday squad and already have five in their first team at this stage.

The Verdict:

Hull should definitely be looking to get a couple of loanees off their wage bill to make room for Ebiowei, not just because of financial reasons but also to ensure that loanees don’t have to be left out of the matchday squad.

If that did happen, that would only increase the chances of discontent and may also damage relationships with the clubs whose players aren’t getting a huge amount of game time at the MKM Stadium.

That would be a blow to them in their future quest to secure loan players from the same clubs, so some firm decisions need to be taken ahead of January for the sake of these relationships, the loan players and the Tigers themselves.

Ebiowei is someone who definitely looks set to win a decent amount of game time considering the fact Rosenior knows he can rely on him to put a shift in, with his contributions potentially helping the East Yorkshire outfit to climb up the table.

A permanent deal doesn’t look to be on the cards though and the fact he’s unlikely to be an addition for the long term is probably the only real drawback of bringing him in.