Hull City enter transfer race for 27-year-old

Championship outfit Hull City have launched an official bid for Fenerbahce midfielder Miha Zajc, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

The Tigers are currently under a transfer embargo with their current ownership deciding to take out a loan from the Premier League and EFL to manage the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, making this potential deal a difficult one to conclude in the current circumstances with the Slovenian still contracted to the club.

However, the second-tier side are set to be taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali, a major change at the MKM Stadium that could see their current transfer restrictions lifted.

Quiz: Which club did Hull City sign these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Andrew Robertson? Aberdeen Dundee United Rangers Hearts

Transfer rumours have already started to emerge regarding potential big-money signings, with fellow midfielder and Santa Clara man Hidemasa Morita being linked with a €5m move to the club this month along with West Brom-bound forward Vedat Muriqi.

Zajc is just the latest name being linked, with the 27-year-old establishing himself as a regular starter this season having scored three goals in 15 Turkish top-tier appearances.

However, a potential move is unlikely to go through until Ilicali gains control of the second-tier side, and it also remains to be seen whether they could negotiate personal terms after seeing him re-establish himself as a key figure in Istanbul.

The Verdict:

Although he was on loan at Genoa last year, he has become an important part of the first-team squad at his current club, so it may take a sizeable fee to lure him away from Turkey’s capital as Ilicali seemingly looks to make a statement of intent immediately.

The addition of one or two high-profile signings could be beneficial to their cause – but Grant McCann won’t want too much movement in case that rocks the boat – the last thing the Tigers need as they look to continue steering away from the drop zone.

Despite a rough start to the 2021/22 campaign, the current squad have shown they can step up to the plate and compete at this level, so a rebuild is not necessary during this month despite the prospective owner potentially wanting to spend.

Instead, the businessman needs to listen to McCann in terms of what he needs and then act on this advice to get off to the best possible start to his ownership tenure at the MKM Stadium.

After that, the Tigers’ boss and Ilicali can start planning ahead for the summer, where it would probably be a better opportunity for the duo to make real changes to their first team. It may also help them to get better value for money from signings with additions notoriously hard to bring in during the winter.