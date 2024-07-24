Highlights Hull City's recruitment and new boss leave them viewed as unpredictable this season.

The potential addition of Kasey McAteer would bring needed quality and depth to the squad.

Despite Cardiff's interest, Hull fans hope to secure a loan deal with the promising winger.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City go into this new season at present as an unknown quantity.

Despite having a number of players among the ranks who are seasoned in the Championship as a result of their longevity at the MKM Stadium, many are viewing the Tigers as an unpredictable side, which in some ways is down to new boss Tim Walter, but also current recruitment.

The strength within the squad last season was well-documented, and therefore, an eventual seventh-place finish under Liam Rosenior was seen as a failure after having the likes of Ryan Giles, Jaden Philogene, Jacob Greaves, Liam Delap and Fabio Carvalho et al. at their disposal.

The departure of many creative forces within the squad has left the recruitment team and Walter with plenty to ponder heading into the new campaign. However, Hull have seemingly been looking to rectify such circumstances by targeting promising talent from clubs in the Premier League, which has been showcased again by a recent update.

Kasey McAteer may not have featured in the Premier League in his career thus far, but his performances in a sporadic role as part of Leicester City's Championship title-winning exploits definitely hint towards a career which could become well-established in the top flight.

Given his record since breaking into the first team at the King Power Stadium under the now-Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca, one man who is excited about the prospect of a potential loan agreement with the Foxes for the 22-year-old is Football League World's Hull City fan pundit, Ant Northgraves.

"I'm really excited about the link to Kasey McAteer," Northgraves began. "I think he's a really good player.

"I remember watching him against us at the King Power for Leicester - obviously we came out as winners in that game - but he gave our full-backs a tough game.

"He's a really busy player, very energetic, causes a lot of problems for full-backs, he's very direct at running at them," he continued.

"Six goals in over 20 (league) appearances for Leicester means he's got an end product about him," Northgraves stated.

Kasey McAteer's 2023/24 campaign at Leicester City (All competitions) Appearances 26 Goals 7

"We're desperate for wingers at the minute as Jaden Philogene has gone, as well as the majority of our goals have as well at the minute, so we need someone who can provide and score goals, and I think he fits the bill."

"Hopefully it can be a case of a view to a permanent because we don't want to be too reliant on loan players as we were last season, but if that's the only way we can get him in this season, that's still fine," Northgraves added.

He concluded: "Hopefully we can get this one over the line, because again, Drameh and McAteer on the right-hand side is an exciting prospect."

Hull City face Championship competition in Kasey McAteer pursuit

Despite the exciting prospect of such a deal unfolding, Hull supporters cannot get too ahead of themselves as they aren't the only club interested in striking a loan agreement with the tricky winger.

It was first revealed by Paul Abbandonato on July 22nd that Cardiff City have been in talks with the 22-year-old regarding the prospects of a temporary move to Erol Bulut's side, who saw Josh Bowler's loan spell in the Welsh capital conclude at the end of last season.

Abbandonato stated that representatives from the Bluebirds have been in initial talks with McAteer, but those discussions are yet to reach an advanced stage.

Furthermore, Darren Witcoop has since relayed Cardiff's interest, as well as stating that they face competition from the Tigers at present.

Kasey McAteer would add much-needed quality to this Hull City side

The departure of Philogene to Aston Villa had been long-standing and accepted way in advance of the official confirmation by City fans. However, the Tigers need to replace their top scorer from last season, with 12 strikes in total, with sufficient quality, and McAteer definitely falls into said category.

Predominantly a right-winger, the Northampton-born man also has the capability to feature on the opposite flank, and his tally of six goals in just 23 Championship games last season proves the quality he possesses at second tier level, and that tally would more than be built on with a season as the main man to potentially fill the gaping hole left by Philogene's return to Villa Park.

The opportunity to link up with new recruit Cody Drameh also allows for an abundance of chances to be created from the right flank, which would be music to the ears of Oscar Estupinan, who has been likened to former Cardiff striker, Robert Glatzel, by Walter after the decision to recall the Colombian was taken up.

Hull have also seen their name linked with Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi throughout the summer, but with strong interest from Premier League newcomers Southampton, there are far worse secondary options they could pursue than McAteer.