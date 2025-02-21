Despite the club's lowly league position, many associated with Hull City and those on the outside understandably labelled the Tigers' first transfer window under Ruben Selles as an overall success.

Hull were able to fend off competition from many Championship sides for the loan acquisition of Louie Barry from Aston Villa, as well as addressing a lack of depth in forward and midfield areas with the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Kyle Joseph, Matt Crooks, Lincoln Henrique and Eliot Matazo.

One major concern was that City lacked experience in their side, and alongside the signing of Crooks from Real Salt Lake, two-time promotion winner John Egan was recruited from Burnley, alongside Moroccan international, Nordin Amrabat, although there has been evidence in the following games that Hull could have pushed harder to address their left-back conundrum.

11 departures were also made, with plenty of them echoing what had been a disastrous start to the season, with Marvin Mehlem, Anthony Racioppi, Ryan Giles, Carl Rushworth and Chris Bedia - all of whom were signed in the summer - all being recalled or leaving on a temporary basis.

Abdus Omur also failed to make an impact during his first full season in Black and Amber, with the playmaker joining Caykur Rizespor until the end of the campaign.

However, whilst the previous £2m signing from Trabzonspor returned to his home country, it remains a mystery of sorts as to how Dogukan Sinik, who set the Tigers back twice as much, is still on the club's books with less than six months on his contract.

Dogukan Sinik has flopped at Hull City after £4m, 2022 deal

Despite being signed three years ago under Shota Arveladze for £4m, Sinik remains an enigma to all at the MKM Stadium, with his time at the club summed up by the fact he would sustain a knee injury just days after signing - having to wait until September 2022 to make his debut against Luton Town.

The winger would make 12 of his 13 appearances for the club afterwards, with a 1-1 draw against Blackpool on Boxing Day 2022 his last of the campaign, before returning to Antalyaspor on a six-month loan whilst his fitness would remain an issue.

Acun Ilicali and then-boss Liam Rosenior dubbed Sinik as a 'new signing' the following summer, but his season couldn't have transpired any differently, making just one 22-minute cameo in a 3-0 defeat to Ipswich Town at Portman Road, ahead of a second loan spell back in Türkiye, this time a 10-game stint with Hatayspor which yielded one goal.

Dogukan Sinik's Hull City Record Apps 2022/23 12 2023/24 1 2024/25 - All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 19/02/25)

After Rosenior's departure, Tim Walter was also eager to offer Sinik a clean slate, but those hopes were dashed after the sustaining of a tendon injury, before Sinik set out his targets for the remainder of the season after making a return to fitness in October.

"My main goal this season is to put the shirt on again as I am always happy when I get to wear it," he told official club channels.

However, after being named as a substitute against West Bromwich Albion on November 10th, Sinik hasn't been named in the squad for the subsequent 18 games, which included yet another injury after colliding with Ivor Pandur in training.

Hull City may have missed the boat to garner any funds for Dogukan Sinik

It was reported in late January, with the Turkish winter transfer window not closing until February 11th, that Esenler Erokspor, who are currently 13th in the second division, were interested in acquiring Sinik, with the Istanbul-based side currently managed by Sinik's former Antalyaspor boss Bülent Korkmaz.

However, no deal materialised to the frustration of City supporters, who are questioning why Sinik remains on their books, having failed to justify the hefty price tag whatsoever, and now it looks as if Hull have missed the boat entirely in terms of garnering any funds - albeit a guaranteed loss - for the 26-year-old, who looks set to depart the club on June 30th on a free transfer.