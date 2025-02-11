Hull City, Derby County and Reading are among the clubs plotting a free transfer swoop for Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu this summer, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 25-year-old came through the youth academy ranks at Arsenal, and had a trial with Manchester United during the summer of 2021, before he joined Doncaster.

Olowu never made a senior appearance for the Gunners, and instead endured loan spells with Irish side Cork City and National League outfit Wealdstone during his time with the North London giants.

While he is a star player for Grant McCann's side, his contract at the Eco-Power Stadium expires this summer, meaning suitors in the transfer market will be able to snap up his services for free.

Hull, Derby and Reading plot summer moves for Olowu

Since joining Doncaster in 2021, the centre-back has amassed over 130 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit, and is currently a key figure for McCann's men, who currently occupy an automatic promotion spot in League Two.

The current campaign marks both Olowu's and Rovers' third consecutive season in the fourth tier, but the centre-back has undoubtedly hit new heights this season.

His performances in the fourth tier have helped ensure that Rovers have a real chance of achieving automatic promotion back to League One, amid a tight battle for the top-three spots in League Two.

Joseph Olowu 2024/25 League Two stats Appearances 26 Starts 22 Tackles won 27 Duels won 150 Pass accuracy % 79.8 Assists 2 Goals 3

Olowu also made a particularly impressive account of himself during last month's FA Cup third round triumph over Championship side Hull, and also put on a good showing when Rovers were defeated by Premier League Crystal Palace.

Such exploits against higher calibre opposition will definitely have impressed clubs who are interested in landing his services on a free transfer this summer.

FLW can now report that Championship duo Hull and Derby, as well as League One play-off chasers Reading are among such suitors in the market.

Doncaster will be gutted to see Olowu leave the club for free

Olowu is a real talent who has not only impressed in the backline for Rovers this season, but has also helped their promotion push by notching three goals and two assists this term.

McCann's side would have loved to have made a healthy profit from the 25-year-old's services, but this will not be possible given the fact he has just months left on his contract.