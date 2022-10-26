Hull City defender outlines how to avoid worrying trend continuing

Back-to-back away victories have helped Hull City jump back up the Championship table and into 16th position.

Andy Dawson remains in interim charge of the Tigers following the club’s decision to part company with Shota Arveladze late last month, with the 44-year-old making positive strides as things stand.

Hull will be hoping that they can continue this spell of positivity when Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough visit the MKM Stadium, as the Championship campaign nears a month break for the World Cup.

Hull centre-back Jacob Greaves believes that his side need to improve in a certain aspect of the game to ensure this positive run can continue, and speaking to Hull Live, he said: “Every time we’ve scored first, I feel like we’ve conceded straight after. It puts you on the back foot and we need to stop that. I saw two minutes go up on the board and they scored with the last kick of the half.

“We need to manage the game better, if we’re just smashing it up the pitch, into the stands to get through to half-time where we can settle and then go again.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Hull City players play for now?

1 of 24 Andrew Robertson? Norwich City Manchester City Arsenal Liverpool

“It might have worked in our favour, that they might have taken their foot off the gas a little bit. We really stepped forward (in the second half) and controlled the game.”

The verdict

After Hull opened the scoring against Blackpool last Wednesday, Kenny Dougall equalised within five minutes, whilst on Saturday, Dan Barlaser netted an equaliser just a. minute after Greaves had given the Tigers the lead.

Whilst they have managed to wrestle authority in both these games and subsequently pick up three points, it is a trend that they will be eager to put to bed early.

Improving their defensive performance will be a top priority at the MKM Stadium, with Hull possessing the leakiest defence in the division at present.

As Greaves quite rightly alludes to, when they do open the scoring, they will be wanting to see noticeable improvements in how they immediately manage the next few minutes.