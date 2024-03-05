Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves is attracting interest from Premier League side Everton ahead of the summer transfer window as a potential replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Both Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest were said to be keen on the Tigers’ academy graduate last summer, and his performances in the current campaign will have only added to his transfer value and a growing list of suitors in the top-flight.

Greaves has been a mainstay in the heart of Liam Rosenior’s backline throughout the season and has been a key player for a few years now, but his seven clean sheets in his 34 appearances in 2023-24 have helped Hull in being one of the leading clubs in the race for one of the final two play-off spots.

That defensive solidity is a key reason why the Tigers find themselves so high up the league, with only Leeds United conceding less than the ten goals Hull have in the Championship in 2024, after a number of assured performances from their young defensive gem.

The 23-year-old was born and raised in nearby Cottingham and has a contract with his boyhood club until the summer of 2026, highlighting that it will likely take a substantial offer from any interested party to prise him away from East Yorkshire in the summer.

Everton line up Hull City's Jacob Greaves

Greaves is an outstanding young centre-back, and someone Hull will be desperate to hang onto.

The 23-year-old is tall, athletic, and comfortable in possession, whilst also being predominantly left-sided, and having featured at left-back too he is pretty versatile.

Greaves is a Premier League player in waiting, who should be playing top-flight football sooner rather than later.

He is one of the Tigers' highest-profile asset and one who has taken even greater strides forward this season.

However, The Mirror are reporting that Everton are preparing to lose Jarrad Branthwaite in this summer's transfer window, with Manchester United tracking the Englishman following his impressive displays for at Goodison Park.

The Mirror's report states: "Everton are keeping tabs on Hull’s promising defender Jacob Greaves.

"Greaves, a regular in Liam Rosenior’s play-off chasing side, has been monitored regularly by the Toffees

"Greaves has made 34 appearances for Hull this season, captaining the Tigers on several occasions."

It would not be the first time Everton looked to the EFL for young talent, with Branthwaite also taking the pathway from Carlisle to Everton to become a top-flight player himself.

Jacob Greaves' career stats - as per Transfermarkt 04/03/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Hull City 168 6 7 27 0 Cheltenham Town (loan) 35 1 0 6 0

Despite his size, Branthwaite is fairly stylish and elegant on the ball, whilst also being a dominant centre-back as well, which is why Greaves makes a lot of sense as a potential like-for-like replacement.

He is also left-footed and has the calmness and assuredness on the ball that has been key to helping Hull sustain possession and start attacks, while he isn’t afraid to take an opponent on and carry the ball out with his long strides when given the chance either.

Greaves is the sort of player that can make things happen when building from the back, and, with age on his side he is only going to get better, so an investment this summer will look like money well spent as he is very likely to become a Premier League regular in the next few years.

One way or another, Greaves will be playing top-flight football this summer, be that with Hull, Everton, or another Premier League side. The Toffees would be an attractive proposition for Greaves, given the evidence of players like Branthwaite in terms of the pathway into the first-team.