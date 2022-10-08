Hull City defender Alfie Jones issues squad stance on managerial situation

Hull City defender Alfie Jones has insisted he and his teammates are staying focused despite uncertainty surrounding the managerial job.

It’s been a tumultuous two weeks for Hull after sacking Shota Arveladze nine hours before the Luton game last weekend.

This came before caretaker manager Andy Dawson delivered a much needed win for the Tigers in midweek against Wigan, their first after five straight defeats.

The much needed three points came amongst uncertainty surrounding the players with managerial speculation being rife.

Hull City were expected to make a swift appointment for the managerial job and were hoping to have a new manager in place by midweek this week, but this hasn’t been the case.

Pedro Martins was lined up but subsequently withdrew from the running after failing to agree terms, a huge blow for what was looking to be a huge coup for the club.

This has meant Andy Dawson will remain in charge for the foreseeable future, with Alfie Jones playing off the managerial speculation.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, the defender said: “It’s part of football so we just have to remain professional. We have to focus on our jobs. That’s all we can do.

“We just focus on what we’ve got to do individually and as a team and stick together.”

Jones moved on to praise Andy Dawson for his handling of the situation: “He’s told us just to stay focused on the tasks in hand. “It’s about small details in football and being professional is part of it.”

Hull will be hoping they can build upon their midweek win when they take on Huddersfield on Sunday.

The Verdict

It’s the right attitude to maintain for Hull and Jones considering the speculation surrounding the job.

When you consider the timing of the Arveladze sacking, it’s been a whirlwind few days for everyone at the club, so maintain calm and focus is imperative.

That’s especially the case with Hull’s form prior to their midweek win. Not only were they not getting results, but they were conceding a lot of chances and if Dawson can balance the ship ready for a new manager, the Tigers will be in a good place to get their season going and maybe surprise one or two.