Hull City dealt significant blow ahead of 2019/20 restart

Hull City have been dealt a blow in their fight against relegation, with four first-team players failing to agree short-term extensions on their deals for the 2019/20 season and Mallik Wilks set to only be available for the first two games after the restart.

Eric Lichaj, Jackson Irvine, Stephen Kingsley and Marcus Maddison are the four first-team players in question, with that quartet unwilling to strike an agreement with Hull, therefore meaning that they have played their last games for the club.

The club’s official website have confirmed that news, whilst also providing an update on the future of on loan forward, Wilks.

Wilks joined the Tigers from Barnsley, but the Tykes have refused to extend his loan deal at the KCOM Stadium, meaning he will only be available to Grant McCann for the first two games after the restart (Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City).

McCann’s side have slipped into a relegation fight in the Championship since the turn of the year, with their meeting with Charlton at the weekend proving to be massive.

The Tigers sit 21st in the Championship table, two points ahead of Charlton, who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This is a damning update for the Tigers and it is a real blow to their survival hopes this season.

That’s three or four really experienced players heading out of the door, leaving McCann’s squad massively up against it.

In addition to that, Wilks is a talented young forward and a source of goals. Despite his age, he could’ve been massive for the Tigers in the coming nine games, so losing him is such a blow too.

Surviving from this point would feel a massive, massive coup.

Thoughts? Let us know!