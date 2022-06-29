Hull City dealt major transfer blow by midfielder

Hull City have missed out on the signing of midfielder Jean Michael Seri, a report from The Hull Daily Mail has claimed.

Seri is currently a free agent after leaving Fulham following the expiry of his contract at Craven Cottage at the end of last season, and had been linked with a move to Hull this summer.

Indeed, speaking recently, Hull owner Acun Ilicali had claimed that he was confident that the 30-year-old would officially join the club in the coming days.

Can you get 28/28 on this Hull City quiz?

1 of 28 In what year were Hull City founded? 1889 1901 1904 1906

Now however, it seems as though that deal will not be happening, with this latest update revealing that the Tigers look to have missed out on the signing of the midfielder.

It is thought that despite being shown around the club’s facilities, and holding talks with Ilicali, the Ivory Coast international has declined the chance to make a move to the MKM Stadium after a conversation with his family.

Seri is instead, now expected to complete a move to another club elsewhere in Europe in the coming weeks.

The Verdict

This certainly feels like a major blow to Hull’s summer transfer plans, and their hopes for next season.

Given his past success with Fulham at this level, the addition of Seri would have been a major boost to Hull, considering the ambitions Ilicali appears to have for next season.

Indeed, the 30-year-old’s profile and reputation would have made this a statement signing, that would potentially have caught the attention of other potential signings.

Beyond that, this now means that Hull remain somewhat short of options in the centre of midfield, further putting the pressure on them to add to that position in what remains of the window.