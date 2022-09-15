Hull City dealt major blow ahead of Swansea clash

Hull City striker Benjamin Tetteh is set to be out of action until the start of 2023 after going under the knife to correct a hamstring injury, manager Shota Arveladze has confirmed.

The Tigers have had rotten luck when it comes to players being sidelined in the first nine matches of the season, with players such as Allahyar Sayyedmanesh, Dogukan Sinik and Adama Traore – just three of the club’s permanent summer additions – all having been injured recently.

Tetteh also arrived on a full-time basis recently, with Hull bringing the forward in from Antalyaspor of Türkiye on a free transfer, and he’s already gotten off to a creative start with three assists in eight matches, starting all-but one of them.

The Ghana international is yet to get on the scoresheet and it’s going to be a while before he does score, as his early injury suffered nearly two weeks ago against Sheffield United has proven to be very serious.

The tendon in Tetteh’s hamstring has been damaged to the point that he’s set for at least three months on the sidelines, with a return to action most likely at the beginning of 2022 due to the severity of the injury.

Before confirming that the forward would be out of action until after Christmas, Arveladze said, per the Hull Daily Mail: “He had a small operation on his tendon on his hamstring, it will take him a while to get back fit.

“I haven’t seen him because he was away (having surgery), but I have the information.

“He understands and he must face this time to get better.”

The Verdict

In terms of central strikers, Hull aren’t exactly stocked with strong numbers there, hence why Tyler Smith is having to play there right now, although you imagine that when some of Arveladze’s wide players return then a chance of system may come.

Tetteh being sidelined for the best part of four months though is going to be a massive blow, especially when he already had three assists to his name in the early stages of his Hull career.

It will leave Oscar Estupinan as the man to be relied on for goals from now, and it will be up to Hull’s plethora of attacking midfielders and wingers – once they’re all fully-fit – to provide the ammunition.

Tetteh meanwhile will have to watch on from afar whilst he recovers from his surgery, in what will be a frustrating way to end his 2022.