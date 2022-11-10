Hull City dealt key player blow ahead of Reading FC clash

Hull City will be missing talisman Oscar Estupinan for Saturday afternoon’s clash with Reading FC and also their first match back after the FIFA World Cup break against Watford after failing in their appeal to have his three-match suspension reduced.

The Colombian striker is one of the Championship’s top scorers since arriving from Portuguese outfit Vitoria de Guimaraes in the summer, scoring eight goals in 19 appearances – although he has failed to find the back of the net in his last seven appearances.

His most recent outing away at Millwall last weekend ended after just 37 minutes when he was shown his marching orders for what was adjudged to be violent conduct after his high boot caught the face of Lions defender Charlie Cresswell.

Whilst it was a purely accidental coming together, Estupinan was still dismissed, but the Tigers hierarchy submitted an appeal to the FA to have it brought down to just one match, which would have been the 3-2 win over Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Despite submitting evidence from other matches in the EFL that were similar yet not punished, Hull found their efforts to be in vain as referee John Busby’s decision has ended up standing.

The Verdict

Even though he hasn’t really been firing in the last few weeks, Estupinan will still be a big miss for the next two matches.

Hull have proven that they can score goals without him in the side, but having to use Ryan Longman as a centre-forward isn’t the most ideal scenario in the world.

Estupinan has proven already that if he gets the ball in-and-around the six yard box, then the chances are that he’s going to put that chance away – he just needs the right service.

He can now though rest up somewhat for a while as he will not be in action until December 17, which is well over a month away, even though his dismissal was perhaps harsh.