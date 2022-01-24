Hull City dealt first transfer blow amid Acun Ilicali era

Hull City transfer target Aleksander Pesic has turned down the opportunity to sign for the club.

The forward was expected to make the switch from Turkey to Hull following an agreement over a £2 million transfer fee late last week.

However, the Fatih Karagümrük S.K striker has decided to stay in Istanbul instead of completing the move.

Pesic explained the decision was not an easy one, but that he thought it was the best move for him and his family.

He expressed his gratitude to Hull’s new owner Acun Ilicali, after he agreed the fee to bring the player to the Championship side.

“On this occasion, I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr Acun Ilicali,” wrote Pesic on Instagram, via Hull Daily Mail.

“I must say that I never met such a professional and dedicated man in my football career.

“Honesty, integrity, incredible energy and personality are just some of his qualities.

“Once again I would like to express my thanks to Mr Acun Ilicali.

“After speaking with my family, I have decided to stay in Istanbul. I have to say that these days I’ve had lots of doubts and I’ve been thinking a lot.

“My agent, who again proved that he is a true friend of mine, has helped me a lot and we’ve made the decision to stay in Istanbul.”

Despite the setback, Hull are still hopeful of bringing in new faces in the final seven days of the January transfer window, now that Ilicali’s takeover has been completed.

Hull are currently 19th in the Championship, 10 points clear of the relegation zone with 19 games left to play.

Grant McCann is still awaiting a decision on his future at the club, but he has turned around the Tigers’ poor form following back to back victories over promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth in their last two matches.

Up next for his side is the visit of Swansea City to the MKM Stadium on January 29.

The Verdict

This is an unfortunate set back for Hull, who were hoping to add a forward to the side this month.

There are still seven days for Hull to find a backup plan, which might see them go back in for Vedat Muriqi, who they had been linked with previously.

Hull may find it difficult to attract the more ambitious names this month due to the club being in a relegation scrap at the bottom of the second division.

However, if the side does stay up, then perhaps the Summer will be a better time to find big names from the Turkish Super Lig.