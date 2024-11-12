Key Hull City figures will meet in Turkey this week to decide whether to sack Tim Walter following a poor start to the season.

This is according to a report from TEAMtalk - and it's a report that will not come as a major surprise considering the Tigers have started the 2024/25 campaign very poorly.

During the latter stages of September and the start of October, Walter looked to have got himself back on track at the MKM Stadium following three straight wins.

But since then, they have gone winless in seven Championship games and the anger within the Hull fanbase has risen in recent weeks.

They would have been upset not to have secured at least a point against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium last week - and they then went on to suffer a 2-1 home defeat against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

There were loud boos at the MKM Stadium after the Baggies' second goal and with the international break now upon us, Walter may be in real danger of being sacked following his poor start to life in East Yorkshire.

Key players Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene may have been sold during the summer transfer window, but plenty of players were brought in to strengthen the Tigers during the same period and they have a decent amount of squad depth in a number of areas.

With Liam Rosenior being sacked harshly after the end of last season, Hull fans would have been expecting an upgrade to come in, but Walter hasn't proved to be an upgrade thus far and many fans are keen to see the back of their side's current boss.

Currently in 19th, they are in danger of dropping down to League One if they aren't careful.

Crucial Hull City meeting set to take place in Turkey

With key officials set to meet in Turkey this week, Walter will be holding his breath, knowing that his job could be on the line.

The international break could provide the Tigers with the opportunity to bring in a new manager, but it remains to be seen whether they will do this.

TEAMtalk have reported that the Tigers' board is desperate not to be in a relegation battle this season, but with the club just one point above the drop zone at this stage, they could be involved in a scrap at the back end of the season if things don't change at the MKM Stadium.

Championship table (18th-22nd) (As of November 12th, 2024) P GD Pts 18 Plymouth Argyle 15 -11 16 19 Hull City 15 -4 15 20 Preston North End 15 -8 15 21 Luton Town 15 -9 15 22 Cardiff City 15 -9 15

Acun Ilicali has tough decision to take on Tim Walter's Hull City future

Acun Ilicali faces a fairly difficult decision on Walter's future.

It could be argued that Walter simply has to go, considering how poor results have been during the early stages of the season.

And it seems as though the fans have had enough too, so making the decision to dismiss him may seem to be fairly easy on paper.

However, it was Ilicali's decision to replace Rosenior with Walter during the summer and it was a bold call.

Sacking Walter now would be an admission that he made a big mistake by making this managerial change, so it will be interesting to see what decision he takes and whether he still has faith in Walter.