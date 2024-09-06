This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Hull City's summer transfer window was dominated by the loss of Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene.

The two stars of the Tigers' 2023/24 campaign made the switch to the Premier League, with centre-back Greaves joining Ipswich Town, while Philogene moved to Aston Villa.

Hull earned a reported £33 million for the two up front, and while an impressive amount to bring in to the club, they did lose their two best players from last season.

This summer has been a hugely important one for manager Tim Walter to get right, and while the incomings have been good, supporters may be confused as to why one member of the playing squad has remained at the MKM Stadium.

Dogukan Sinik has been rarely seen since Hull City transfer

Dogukan Siik has featured in a very limited role since he arrived at the club in January 2023, despite costing Hull £4 million, according to reports, and many would have expected him to be moved on.

The Türkiye international has made just 13 appearances in that time, and is yet to make a matchday squad this season, last appearing in one back in October 2023 when an unused substitute.

Ant Northgraves, FLW's Hull City Fan Pundit, believes that the Tigers will regret the fact that they did not offloading the winger this summer, although there is still chance to do so, with the Turkish transfer market still open until September 13.

Ant said: "I think most fans would probably like to see him leave, especially if he's going to continue to not to play and pick up a wage.

"He seems to have been a very expensive flop. He was brought in for over £4 million a few years ago I think, and has featured in probably less than 10 games, I think from memory.

"Despite multiple managers saying they were going to give him a chance in the team, it never really came to fruition, or he always ended up injured in some way, shape or form.

"When you're thinking about cost-cutting summers and watching your best players leave, you'd kind of like to see these players leave as well, the kind that are contributing nothing towards the club's success and probably being on a big wage too.

"How he's still a Hull player is quite odd really."

Dogukan Sinik's 2023/24 Stats by Competition (As per Transfermarkt) Competition Apps Goals Assists Mins. Played Championship 1 - - 22 Süper Lig 9 1 2 317 Türkiye Kupasi 1 - - 30

Dogukan Sinik will have to win Hull City fans over if he returns to first-team squad

Although it seems unlikely, injuries to other first-teamers could lead Sinik to a surprise return to the squad.

However, if this is to happen, the winger must prove that he is ready and can step up if required. He is only 25-years-old, so he has plenty of time left in his career to get himself out of this rut and prove that he is capable.

Sinik must forget about everything that has happened in the past and show what he can do. He has six caps for his country, so there is obviously a player in there, and a lack of fitness is not helping.

If he is given another opportunity, he must grasp it with both hands, otherwise he could find himself languishing out of the squad for even longer.