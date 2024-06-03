With the transfer window just days away from officially opening, Championship clubs are continuing to monitor the situation of various players across the country.

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to build on a successful period under Danny Rohl, after the German masterminded one of the great second tier relegation escapes after taking charge at Hillsborough in October.

The Owls will be hoping for stability in the long-term future after a turbulent period for the club, something which has been hinted at via their recently published released and retained list, with several experienced and long-serving players offered new contracts, with Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer recently extending their deals.

However, one of those in that category is yet to put pen to paper in S6, which is allowing for several other second tier clubs to potentially swoop.

Hull City and Coventry City interested in Sheffield Wednesday attacker

That comes in the form of Josh Windass, who still has a large question mark over where he will be playing his football when the new season gets off and running in August.

Several clubs in the Championship and MLS have been mooted as potential destinations for the 30-year-old since he entered the final six months of his current deal in the Steel City, and there has been a fresh update regarding his future whereabouts.

That's because FootballInsider have claimed that Hull City and Coventry City are leading the way in the race to acquire his services, with both clubs keen to add to their respective attacking options across the summer transfer window.

The aforementioned report goes on to state that Windass remains out of contract at present, with no agreement yet put in place to extend his stay with the Owls past the 2023/24 season's offical conclusion date of June 30th, and that he is expected to leave.

This isn't the first time this summer that the Tigers have been linked with a potential move for the son of their club hero Dean, with the Sheffield Star reporting earlier in the month that they faced potential competition from the likes of Derby County, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion in this particular transfer race.

Those links add to Real Salt Lake's prior interest in the attacker back in January, although it remains to be seen whether the Utah-based outfit will rekindle their interest in Windass in the coming weeks.

Josh Windass' end of season form for Sheffield Wednesday

Throughout his time at Sheffield Wednesday, Owls supporters have been treated to numerous moments of high quality from Windass, with the last of those coming towards the back end of last season.

Josh Windass' Sheffield Wednesday Championship Stats 2023-24 Average Rating 6.98 Matches Played 25 Goals 6 Shots per Game 2.1 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 4 Key Passes per Game 1.2 All stats as per Sofascore

He only featured across 25 Championship games last campaign - starting 22 of those - whilst accumulating six goals and two assists. However, three of those goals came at a pivotal time for Wednesday in the final three games of the season as they earned successive victories over Blackburn Rovers, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland to complete their well-documented escape act.

Unsurprisingly, the first of those also won the Championship's April Goal of the Month award, as Windass' audacious attempt flew over Aynsley Pears in a 3-1 success at Ewood Park.

But, this proves that whilst Windass may not feature in every single game, he is someone able to step up and provide a moment of quality in a pivotal moment, something which Hull and Coventry will be hoping for in their respective bids for promotion next season.

Whilst there's no surprise that Rohl is keen for Windass to remain in South Yorkshire, with contract negotiations becoming public knowledge after Wednesday confirmed their safety, it would also seem logical that if Windass was to depart, his links to Hull could potentially sway his thought process.

It remains to be seen whether Windass is a serious target for the club who recently announced the appointment of fellow German head coach Tim Walter, or if it is pure speculation at this moment in time.

Windass has never played for his hometown club, and with a potential chance to do so whilst Acun Ilicali has the club on an upward curve could be appealing. However, the same can also be said for Coventry, having reached the play-off final and FA Cup semi-final in consecutive years.

It's hard to see where Windass fits in regarding both sides' respective starting lineups, but he would be a more than adequate back-up for the likes of Ozan Tufan at the MKM Stadium, with Hull recently announcing the departure of Adama Traore.

However, it does seem likely that the man who scored Wednesday's winning goal in the League One play-off final last year will depart after making 135 appearances for the club, netting 40 times.