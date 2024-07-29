Hull City have made a fresh offer for Wigan Athletic centre-back Charlie Hughes as they look to replace Jacob Greaves this summer.

It's been reported by Alan Nixon that the Tigers have offered a guaranteed sum of £4.5million-£5million for the ex-Man City and Liverpool academy man, with a further £2million proposed in add-ons.

This means that a deal to bring Hughes to the MKM Stadium could cost Hull City as much as £7million, which is a large chunk of money, despite Hughes' obvious potential.

Hull saw star centre-back Greaves depart for Ipswich Town earlier this summer, with the Tractor Boys forking out an initial £15million which could rise by another £3million. This means that the Tigers do have some money to spend, and they'll be looking to replace the 23-year-old adequately.

However, forking out a potential £7 million on Hughes might not be a sensible approach, and the Tigers should proceed with caution.

Potential £7million Charlie Hughes deal is a lot of money for Hull City

There's absolutely no doubt that Hughes is a very talented player, but with limited Championship experience, it could be a risk paying so much money for him.

Hull are an ambitious club under Acun Ilicali, but it's important that they're smart with their money, and spending as much as £7 million on a player with just 20 Championship appearances and a relegation on his CV seems a risk.

It must be noted that Hughes is only 20 and has impressed in League One, and for the right price he'd absolutely be a good addition, but £7 million seems steep given his lack of second tier experience.

Charlie Hughes' 2023/24 Wigan Athletic League One Stats - As Per Fotmob Appearances 43 Minutes played 3,702 Goals 4 Pass accuracy 82.9% Long ball accuracy 44.6% Dribble success 86.8% Tackles won 66.7% Duels won 64.2% Aerial duels won 64.9% Interceptions 36

With a contract at Wigan until 2028, the Latics hierarchy are doing the right thing in trying to maximise their potential earnings from an asset, but Hull should take a step back and re-evaluate the situation.

Hull have lost the likes of Greaves, Jaden Philogene and Ozan Tufan this summer, which will give them the cash to make signings, and whilst signing Hughes would be a statement of intent, they may be able to get better value for money elsewhere.

The 2023/24 season was the first time that Hughes had been a first-team regular for an entire campaign, having come into the Wigan first-team fold halfway through their most recent Championship campaign, and whilst he impressed, it could still be a risk spending so much on someone so inexperienced.

Of course, Hughes could well be a revelation should he make the move to Humberside, but if he isn't, Hull run the risk of wasting a lot of money.

Hull City could spend their money more wisely on different positions

For £7 million, Hull City could sign at least two good Championship players, and perhaps that would be a wiser approach than spending so much on one inexperienced player.

Hull's squad needs considerable work before the season gets underway in less than two weeks' time, and using that money to sign a number of players could be a better way of doing things.

Hull could also have better value for money if they looked to the continent, with Ilicali's Turkish links meaning they could perhaps find a more experienced player for less money in his homeland.

It's a dilemma for Hull as they clearly want to sign Hughes, and he could well be a future star, but it's difficult to justify paying that sort of money for a player with so little Championship experience.

If Hull did get their man, surely the Tigers' hierarchy would be looking to sell him on for a huge profit in the future like they did with Philogene, and on paper it looks a good idea, but if Hughes fails to perform to the required levels, it could be a huge waste of money.

In this situation, perhaps Hull should take a stepback and see if they can get better value for money elsewhere.