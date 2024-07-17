Hull City are said to be dwelling over the potential signing of Slovenian midfielder Timi Max Elsnik.

That's according to Ryan Taylor of the Daily Mirror via the publication's Live Transfer Blog (15:41, 17/07), which claims that the Slovenian ace has been offered to the Tigers as they rebuild their squad under new boss, Tim Walter.

City are in a transitional phase under the 48-year-old German who took over from Liam Rosenior, with plenty of movement expected in the coming weeks of the summer window after what has been a slow burner so far.

A number of names have been linked with a move to East Yorkshire this summer, which includes Elsnik's international teammate Zan Celar, but the only concrete arrival so far has been the permanent arrival of Ryan Giles from Luton Town.

However, the acquisition of someone who impressed many at the recent UEFA Euro 2024 would send out a statement that the Tigers are looking to compete and gatecrash the play-off places after last season's near miss.

Hull City offered the chance to sign Slovenia midfielder Timi Elsnik

Referring back to the Daily Mirror's exclusive report, it has been claimed that the Tigers have been given the opportunity to sign Elsnik this summer, as further reports state that he looks set to depart his homeland after four-and-a-half years with NK Olimpija Ljubljana.

This latest update claims that the 26-year-old is in favour of returning to England after previous spells at Derby County and Northampton Town, and could be available for a cut-price fee of just £1.25 million as he enters the final year of his contract with his current employers.

Further interest has been expressed from the likes of Dinamo Zagreb and Pisa, as well as Championship newcomers Oxford United, but a deal to bring the midfielder to the Kassam Stadium is believed to be out of the U's financial capabilities, whilst Hull are pondering whether to press forward with an offer.

Last season, Elsnik was a star performer for Olimpija despite them finishing in third place in the Prva Liga - 15 points behind winners Celje, as he registered an impressive tally of seven goals and four assists from the middle of the park, rightfully earning a spot in Matjaž Kek's squad for the recently concluded tournament in Germany.

Premier League interest in Timi Elsnik after recently impressing against England

Outside of those who saw glimpses of the midfielder's ability at either Pride Park or Sixfields, England's 0-0 draw with Slovenia in Cologne on June 25 on route to the Euro 2024 final saw many stand up and applaud Elsnik's performance in a midfield battle against the likes of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Conor Gallagher among others.

Timi Max Elsnik's UEFA Euro 2024 Performances Total Matches Played 4 Assists 1 Key Passes per Game 1 Touches per Game 41.8 Interceptions per Game 1.0 Tackles per Game 3.3 Balls Recovered per Game 5.5 Dribbled Past per Game 0.5 Duels Won per Game 5.8 Average Rating 7.1 All stats as per Sofascore

Just four days after the goalless draw, the Daily Mail reported that his club side had placed a £5.5 million valuation on his signature amid interest from the likes of Lyon, Lazio and Premier League newcomers Southampton and Leicester, who were both alerted by such a seemingly low asking price.

However, that price-tag has seemingly come way down since then, with Hull and other suitors able to reportedly able to pick him up for a low seven-figure outlau.

As well as impressing against the Three Lions, Elsnik also turned provider for Zan Karnicnik as Slovenia drew 1-1 with Serbia in Munich, before also producing a solid performance against Portugal in Frankfurt, despite an eventual loss on penalties.

Timi Elsnik would represent a major coup for Hull City

Acun Ilicali has hinted via Hull Live that City will make "eight or nine transfers" between now and the deadline on August 30th, in an attempt to provide clarity to concerned supporters after the losses of Jacob Greaves and Ozan Tufan, whilst Jaden Philogene's return to Aston Villa is all-but confirmed.

The midfield area is one which needs strength-in-depth, with Jean Michael Seri entering the final year of his contract amid interest from Saudi Arabia, whilst the likes of Greg Docherty and Tyler Morton also departed at the end of last season.

West Brom's Okay Yokuslu has been linked as a potential addition in the centre of the park, but the addition of Elsnik given his form for both club and country in recent days for such a cut-price compared to the Daily Mail's previous report would be a major coup.

His former Derby County teammate Darren Bent predicted a big move to occur this summer, and whilst Hull might not be the flashiest of destinations compared to other sides linked, Elsnik would fix a number of problems with his technical and combative ability, which was a facet of the midfield City fans had previously been crying out for.