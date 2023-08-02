Highlights Hull City remain keen on Derby County midfielder Max Bird despite having their opening bid rejected.

Derby County boss Paul Warne has stated that the club's valuation of Bird and Hull City's offer are far apart.

Hull City are now said to be considering upping their offer, as well as potentially including out-of-favour midfielder Ryan Woods in a player plus cash offer.

Despite it being just days until the Championship season gets underway, clubs across the division continue to work just as hard off the pitch trying to improve their squads as they do on the training ground.

That is no exception at Hull City, whose league campaign gets underway on Saturday afternoon in what could be a tricky opening tie away at Norwich City.

Whilst Tigers boss Liam Rosenior's thoughts are no doubt fully on that match, in the background, the club are continuing to pursue a deal for Derby County's Max Bird.

What has been said about Hull City's interest in Derby County's Max Bird?

Indeed, Hull's interest in the Derby midfielder first emerged yesterday.

HullLive exclusively reported on Tuesday morning that the Tigers had submitted a transfer bid for Bird, hoping to bring the 22-year-old to the MKM Stadium.

However, just a couple of hours later, DerbyshireLive reported that the Rams had rejected Hull City's opening bid for the midfielder.

Indeed, their report claimed that the offer submitted by Hull was a 'derisory offer' and one that fell significantly short of Derby's valuation of their player.

Furthermore, DerbyshireLive reiterated that Derby are in no position to need to sell this summer, having already made millions from the sales of Krystian Bielik to Birmingham City and Jason Knight to Bristol City, respectively.

What has Paul Warne said about Hull City's bid for Max Bird?

Derby County boss Paul Warne even addressed the bid when talking to the media after the matter.

Warne confirmed that the club's valuation of Bird, and Hull City's remained vastly apart.

"He's had a really good pre-season, he's enjoying his role in being a bit more attacking, but in respect of bids and phonecalls, it always happens for your best players," Warne said when quizzed about Max Bird, via DerbyshireLive.

"There has been a bid come in for him and I have spoken to the player and the agent. We have politely rejected it and that happens all the time.

"I would expect more bids to come in for a Max Bird or whoever. You look at it, see what you think and the club has a worth on everyone.

"Tottenham don't want to sell Harry Kane, but they have a figure they want to get to. We don't want to sell Max and there is no necessity to.

"He isn't knocking my door down either. The offer is nowhere near what we would consider a selling point and as it stands, that's the end of it for me.

"I do expect them to come back with another offer. I just think the distances between what our value is on the player - who is an important part of our team - and what Hull values him as, are just nowhere near.

"I don't foresee anything happening down that route. Respectfully, I don't like to talk about players in the public domain, but the offer we had was not anywhere near consideration.

"When the chief exec put it in front of me, I knew what his answer was because I could see his face. I just read it and thought that's not an offer for a player of Max's ability. Unless there is a super duper shift, I just can't see it being something that any party would want to do."

What is the latest news on Max Bird to Hull City?

Despite those comments from Warne, it appears that Hull City are not giving up on their chase for Bird.

That is the case according to Sunday Mirror Sports News Editor Darren Witcoop, who reports that the Tigers are considering upping their offer for the 22-year-old.

Interestingly, Witcoop also claims that Hull City are considering throwing out-of-favour midfielder Ryan Woods into the deal in what would be a player plus cash bid.

Whether or not that is something Derby County would entertain remains to be seen.