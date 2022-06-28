Hull City confirm signing of promotion-winning 28-year-old

Hull City have finally confirmed their first addition of the summer transfer window with the signing of Portuguese defender Tobias Figueiredo.

The Tigers have a whole host of names set to arrive at the MKM Stadium in the coming days, with players such as Nathan Baxter, Ozan Tufan and Adama Traore all on the verge of being announced as new players as well.

However, Figueiredo gets the honour of being the first official capture for Shota Arveladze this summer, putting pen-to-paper on a two-year contract, with the option of the club to extend that by a further year until June 2025.

Literally 99% of Hull City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Tigers quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year were Hull City founded? 1889 1901 1904 1906

The 28-year-old has been playing for Nottingham Forest since 2018, having signed for the Tricky Trees from Sporting Clube de Portugal – initially on loan before making the move permanent.

In the Championship, Figueiredo played 113 times for Forest during his time at the club, scoring three goals, but saw his contract come to an end this month following their promotion-winning campaign, which he featured in 26 times.

The Verdict

This is an incredibly solid addition for Hull to kick off their summer incoming business.

It was perhaps one of the club’s worst-kept secrets – as are the majority of the soon-to-be incomings, but Figueiredo adds something the Tigers don’t currently have.

Experience is something that Hull have lacked in their backline, with an older head who has been around the block needed to complement the likes of Alfie Jones and Jacob Greaves.

That is exactly what Figueiredo can bring to the table, and he’s sure to be a good addition to Arveladze’s team.