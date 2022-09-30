Hull City confirm significant managerial decision

Hull City have announced the departure of first-team manager Shota Arveladze on the eve of Friday night’s clash with Luton Town.

The Georgian was appointed as Grant McCann’s successor by Acun Ilicali back in January when the Turk completed his takeover of the Tigers, but he has failed to make an impact at the MKM Stadium.

Despite a solid start to the 2022-23 Championship season which saw them take eight points from their first four matches, Hull have slumped to five successive defeats in recent weeks, which has forced the hierarchy to make a change, albeit just eight hours before a crucial match.

More to follow…