Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Championship News

Hull City confirm significant managerial decision

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Hull City have announced the departure of first-team manager Shota Arveladze on the eve of Friday night’s clash with Luton Town.

The Georgian was appointed as Grant McCann’s successor by Acun Ilicali back in January when the Turk completed his takeover of the Tigers, but he has failed to make an impact at the MKM Stadium.

Despite a solid start to the 2022-23 Championship season which saw them take eight points from their first four matches, Hull have slumped to five successive defeats in recent weeks, which has forced the hierarchy to make a change, albeit just eight hours before a crucial match.

More to follow…


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Hull City confirm significant managerial decision

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: