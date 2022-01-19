Hull City confirm significant club decision

Hull City are finally in the hands of new owners as the EFL have ratified the takeover of Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali.

As reported earlier today by the Hull Daily Mail’s Baz Cooper, Ilicali, the Allam family and the EFL were set to take part in a virtual meeting regarding the confirmation of the transaction and that was believed to have passed without any hitches.

And now there has been official confirmation from the club that the power has now passed into the hands of Ilicali, who is a media mogul in his home country and owns TV channels and production companies around the world.

The 52-year-old first entered a period of exclusivity with the Tigers at the back end of October, with it taking nearly three months to conclude a deal with the Allam family.

Assem Allam has been the owner of City for over 11 years, but he has passed the keys of the MKM Stadium and the club over to Ilicali who you imagine will now get to work in the transfer market to bolster Hull’s squad.

The Verdict

Hull City fans have been longing for this day for a while and now it has arrived.

Ilicali has spoken a good game and his claims have all been very exciting, but now it’s time to put his money where his mouth is.

Despite good recent form, the Tigers are still in a relegation scrap but with the players the club have been linked with bringing in then Ilicali is set to make a splash in the transfer market.

That is something that will excite City supporters and the next few weeks could be a real rollercoaster in terms of personnel change.