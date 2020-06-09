Hull City confirm player agreement with Liverpool for midfielder

Hull City have confirmed that the loan spell of Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane has been extended until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Kane signed for the Tigers on loan during the January transfer window, and has gone on to make six appearances in total for Grant McCann’s side.

But Hull have struggled in the second-half of this year’s campaign, and have dropped down the Championship table at an alarming rate.

They now find themselves sat 21st in the second tier standings, and are just two points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches remaining this term.

Kane’s loan spell with Hull had been due to expire in May when the season was originally meant to conclude, but off-the-field events called an abrupt halt to fixtures across the country in March.

Clubs have since returned to training, and are set to return to competitive action on the weekend of the 20th June, and Hull will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results from now until the end of the season.

The Tigers’ first game back after the break from competitive action is against relegation rivals Charlton Athletic, who are sat just a place below Grant McCann’s side in the table, in what could prove to be their biggest game of the campaign to date.

The Verdict:

They’ll be delighted to have this agreement in place.

Kane is a player that has a bright future ahead of him if his performances for both Hull and Doncaster Rovers last season are anything to go by.

Hull haven’t been good enough in the second-half of this year’s campaign, and the players will know that results simply have to improve at the earliest of opportunities if they’re to stand a chance of Championship survival.