Hull City confirm appointment of 38-year-old

Hull City have confirmed the appointment of Liam Rosenior, as detailed in a statement from the club this morning.

The 38-year-old has penned down a two-and-a-half-year deal at the MKM Stadium, concluding a rather lengthy search for Shota Arveladze’s successor.

Rosenior is stepping into a head coach role at the Championship outfit, after parting company with Derby County at the end of September.

The former Rams boss enjoyed a productive stint as interim boss at Pride Park, however, the availability of Paul Warne meant that Derby made the decision to appoint the former Rotherham United man.

Sitting a position and a place above the relegation places in the second tier, Rosenior will be striving to improve the club’s current situation and steer them away from any sort of danger.

The new Tigers boss is no stranger to East Yorkshire after spending five years at the MKM Stadium as a player, amassing over 160 appearances during that time

The verdict

Impressing in the early stages of his coaching career, and with his connections to the club, it seems to be an appointment that the Hull fan base will get behind.

He was rather harshly dismissed at the helm at Derby, with the Rams hierarchy wanting to keep him on board with the project, just not as head coach.

Rosenior was credited with a lot of attention during his time as assistant to Wayne Rooney at Pride Park, with the 38-year-old making positive strides in his managerial career thus far.

Possessing the tools to enjoy a successful tenure at the MKM Stadium, Rosenior will be eager to get started, with the upcoming World Cup-enforced break perhaps coming at a good time.