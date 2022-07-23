Hull City confirm agreement with 25-year-old striker

Hull City have completed the signing of striker Benjamin Tetteh, the Championship club have officially announed.

Tetteh joined the Tigers from Yeni Malatyaspor, who were relegated from the Turkish top-flight last season.

During a two-year spell with the Turkish club, the striker made 60 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists in that time.

However, the 25-year-old has now moved on for pastures new, joining Hull on a permanent move for a free transfer.

The striker has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Tigers, who have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at the MKM Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Having completed that move to Hull, Tetteh has now become the club’s eighth senior signing of the summer transfer window.

Tobias Figueiredo, Ozan Tufan, Jean Michael Seri, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Nathan Baxter, Oscar Estupinan and Dogukan Sinik have all already linked up with Shota Arveladze’s side.

The Verdict

This could be a rather useful signing for Hull moving forward.

With Tom Eaves and Marcus Forss having left the club since the end of last season, and with Mallik Wilks’ future at the club uncertain, bringing in some new striker looked a priority for the club.

Tetteh is a player who can now add some useful firepower to that front line, and the fact he, like several of the club’s other signings, has joined from a club in Turkey, could help him to fit in quickly.

If he doesn’t, then the fact this is a free transfer means there is not a great deal of financial risk here, which could make this a smart bit of business by the Tigers.