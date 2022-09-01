Hull City confirm agreement 28-year-old attacker

Hull City have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas from Fenerbahce, the Championship club have confirmed.

Pelkas joined Fenerbahce back in the summer of 2020, after making over 200 appearances for top-flight club PAOK in his native Greece.

The past couple of seasons saw the 28-year-old 67 appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahce, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in that time.

That is something that seemingly caught the attention of Hull, with it reported some three months back that the Tigers were interested in signing the Greek international, and the club have now got their man.

It has now officially been announced that Pelkas has joined Hull on a season-long loan deal from Fenerbahce, further bolstering the club’s forward options.

Having completed this move, Pelkas has now become Hull’s 15th first-team signing of a busy and ambitious signing under Turkish owner Acun Ilicali.

Hull currently sit 11th in the Championship table, with 11 points from their seven league games this season.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful signing for Hull now that they have got it done.

With the injuries they have had to deal with already this season to some important midfield figures, bringing in another option in that area of the park could be important.

Indeed, given the top-flight experience he has in several different countries across the continent, Pelkas could also have the ability to make a considerable impact in the Championship for the Tigers.

With plenty of other players coming in from Turkey this summer as well, there could be a useful connection formed within the Hull squad, meaning this could be a good signing for Shota Arveladze’s side.