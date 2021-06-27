Hull City confident over transfer target as stance on his future outlined amid Preston and Charlton Athletic interest

Regan Slater would prefer to remain with Sheffield United this summer if he can work his way into Slavisa Jokanovic’s plans but Hull City are confident they can sign him if he is to leave, according to Yorkshire Live.

Slater is facing an uncertain future this summer at Sheffield United, despite him having had an extension in his contract triggered by the Blades to keep him for one more year.

That comes after he was sent out on loan to Hull last season and he went on to play a key role for the Tigers in their successful promotion-winning campaign from League One. In total, he made 27 appearances and scored one goal and provided one assist.

It has previously been reported that Hull are keen to re-sign the 21-year-old and that they have an offer on the table for him should Sheffield United sanction an exit for him this summer.

According to Hull Live, Preston and Charlton are also keen on the midfielder but they are thought to be behind the Tigers in terms of his preferred destination if he were to depart Sheffield United.

The latest report from Yorkshire Live suggests that Slater’s number one preference is to remain with Sheffield United in the Championship.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sheffield United played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score when Sheffield United last played Sheffield Wednesday? 0-0 D 1-1 D 1-2 L 3-1 W

It is thought that Jokanovic will offer him the chance to impress before deciding on his potential future with there being a possibility there will be a role for him.

While the report adds that Hull are confident that should Slater be available to sign then they will be able to get that move completed ahead of the other suitors.

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Hull in the sense that it seems that should Slater leave then it’s likely that he’ll be heading to the KCOM Stadium this summer.

However, it is also a potential blow that the 21-year-old is first wanting the chance to impress Jokanovic and convince him to make a firm part of his plans for the coming Championship season.

Slater’s willingness to fight for his place will endear himself with Sheffield United supporters and there will be plenty willing him on to earn his place in the squad.

However, he needs to be realistic and make sure he puts his long-term development first which might be better served if he does move to another club.

It is no surprise that he prefers a move to Hull ahead of other sides and also that the Tigers are confident of beating both Preston and Charlton to his signature. They appear to be the ideal club for his development considering he is already familiar with how they operate after his loan spell last term.