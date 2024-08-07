Highlights Ant Northgraves pessimistic about Hull's Championship season, citing lack of signings and squad depth concerns.

FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves is slightly pessimistic about the club’s upcoming Championship season.

The Tigers ended last year in good form, but narrowly missed out on a spot in the play-off places, coming seventh in the table under Liam Rosenior.

Tim Walter has since arrived as manager in place of Rosenior, with the likes of Cody Drameh and Marvin Mehlem also joining the first team squad.

Ryan Giles has also signed on a permanent basis from Luton Town, having initially arrived on loan last January.

Hull will be aiming to compete for a top six place again in the upcoming term, and have until 30 August to find any more additions to Walter’s squad to help in that ambition.

Hull City Championship prediction

Northgraves is wary that not enough signings have been made, especially with the departures of Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene hurting the squad.

He believes more signings are needed before the end of the month, otherwise Hull will struggle to compete inside the top 10 again this year.

“Honestly, I’m worried at this point,” Northgraves told Football League World.

“I think a couple of weeks ago people were starting to get a bit tetchy, not making a lot of signings, letting a lot of our star players go.

“Squad depth is probably the worst in the division, and we start the season in a few days.

“So, it’s very concerning.

“The only silver lining is that the transfer window still has a few weeks left.

“But realistically, we need to be bringing in seven or eight players in the next few weeks, and I just can’t see that happening with our history of transfers, and how long we usually take to announce players.

“I don’t think we’re a very appealing club to players at the minute, because we’re obviously losing out to teams in the same division.

“Thomas-Asante and Kieffer Moore are examples of that.

“So it’s a bit of a worry.

“I think if we get the players we’re rumoured to be getting then we’ll probably be in the top 10 again.

“But as the squad stands at the minute, I’d probably see us anywhere above lower mid-table.”

Hull City’s 2024 summer transfer activity

Hull City - 2024/25 Signings (Transfermarkt) Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Ryan Giles Luton Town Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Permanent Marvin Mehlem SV Darmstadt Permanent

Hull have made three signings so far this summer, with Giles arriving from Luton and Mehlem from Darmstadt.

Drameh signed as a free agent, having departed Leeds United after being unable to break into Daniel Farke’s first team plans at Elland Road.

The club have earned significant fees for the sales of Greaves and Philogene, with Ozan Tufan and Ryan Allsop also bringing in revenue from their departures.

Greaves made the switch to Ipswich Town for a fee believed to be worth £15 million, via The Athletic, while Philogene returned to Aston Villa for £18 million, according to the BBC.

A potentially busy end to the month for Hull

It would be surprising if Hull made no more signings before the end of the window, and a few more could yet come through the door.

The opening weekend is perhaps coming a week or two too early for the Tigers, and that could result in a tricky start to the campaign.

Given the fees they’ve received, there should be some money to spend, but convincing targets to move to the MKM Stadium is clearly proving tricky.

This is putting a lot of pressure on the recruitment staff to deliver this month, otherwise it could be an underwhelming campaign for the club after showing so much promise last year.