Hull City attacking midfielder Ozan Tufan has impressed since joining the club in the summer of 2022, but he has recently been linked with a move back to his homeland of Turkey.

According to reports from Turkish journalist Ertan Süzgün, Trabzonspor have reached an agreement to sign Tufan, while the Hull Daily Mail have reported that just €2 million will be enough to prize the ex-Fenerbahce man away from the MKM Stadium.

The 29-year-old has just one year left on his deal with Hull and has reportedly expressed a desire to move back to his homeland, so it appears that the Tigers will be powerless to stop Tufan from departing in the near future.

Concern emerges over Hull City departures

With Tufan set to leave, and continued links surrounding the futures of Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene, Hull City supporters are beginning to worry about how their squad may look later this summer.

Our Hull City fan pundit, Ant Northgraves, understands why Tufan is leaving, but is desperately hoping that the money is reinvested to strengthen their squad.

Speaking to Football League World, Ant said: "The Tufan deal is a strange one.

"We love him. Ozan has been absolutely fantastic for us and he’s scored nearly 20 goals in two seasons as a midfielder, so he’s got a good return. The fans love him, and he seems to love the club.

"I think we’re maybe at a position as a club where if we could get a decent sum of money for Tufan with his contract running out next year it’s a case of we can cash in on him.

"I think we can get a few million for him, and he’ll be on a big wad of wages, so it’ll free up some space on the wage bill and give us some more money to spend in the transfer market because we do need a lot of players.

"We probably need ten players minimum, and with the likes of Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves potentially going, that’s another two, so it’s quite concerning.

"But if we’ve got a plan, and it means recouping the fee for Tufan and freeing up space means we can bring in more players, then you can understand it, but from a fans’ perspective, it’s a little bit worrying that we’re seeing players leave without anyone coming in."

Ozan Tufan will be a big miss

Tufan has shown during his two years at Hull City that he's a quality player, and supporters will be gutted to see him leave, particularly for a fee of just €2 million.

However, with his contract set to expire next summer and with the player's desire to move back to Turkey, there's not much they can really do.

The attacking midfielder has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for Hull over the last two seasons, and in total he's played 84 games for the Tigers, scoring 18 times and registering two assists.

Ozan Tufan's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 37 Minutes played 2,137 Goals 10 Assists 2 Shots 51 Shots on target 24 Pass accuracy 84.1% Chances created 35 Successful dribbles 37.1% Touches in opposition box 78

He was a popular player amongst fans, and there's no doubt that he will be missed next season if he joins Trabzonspor.

It's important that Hull replace Tufan adequately, but it'll be almost impossible to do so for the meagre €2million they're set to receive, but his departure will free up funds and space on the wage bill.

Tufan's two-year stay in Humberside has been a success, and there's no doubt that he will be missed next season.