Hull City reach transfer agreement with overseas club for 9-cap international

Hull City have reached an agreement with Turkish Super Lig champions Trabzonspor to sign Ivory Coast international winger Jean Evrard Kouassi, according to reports in Türkiye.

According to reporter Ertan Suzgun and others, the two clubs have come to an agreement regarding the forward, with Tigers owner Acun Ilicali once again targeting a player that is based in his home nation.

The deal still requires the sign-off of the 27-year-old though, as personal terms need to be agreed due to the fact that the loan move will contain an option to buy.

Kouassi has only been a Trabzonspor player since the start of 2022, having made a move from Chinese club Wuhan Zali, where he scored 47 times in 103 Chinese Super League matches.

Having played 14 times in the second half of last season for Trabzonspor and already seven times in the 2022-23 campaign, Kouassi now looks to be heading towards the exit door at the Akyazı Stadyumu.

Kouassi has been capped nine times by the Ivory Coast and could add some more experience to Shota Arveladze’s attacking options, with another winger signing in Dogukan Sinik yet to make his debut yet due to injury, leaving the Georgian short on numbers.

The Verdict

With how threadbare Hull’s bench has looked so far this season, a deal for Kouassi looks to be a smart move.

Whilst the aforementioned Sinik looked to be the Keane Lewis-Potter replacement, the injury he suffered earlier in the month has left Arveladze incredibly short out wide in the 4-2-3-1 formation he favours.

And the fact that Dimitrios Pelkas is also arriving from Fenerbahce before the transfer deadline as well suggests that Arveladze’s options will be much-strengthened by the time the next match comes around this weekend – if both are registered in time.

Their inconsistencies in the opening month of the season have been very apparent, but adding Kouassi and Pelkas in the coming days would certainly go a way to adding more creativity.