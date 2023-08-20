Highlights Hull City are in talks to sign Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa, in what is seen as a real coup for the club.

Hull City are in advanced talks with Aston Villa over a permanent move for Jaden Philogene, and there is a hope that the deal will be finalised.

Who is Jaden Philogene?

The 21-year-old is a creative player who can be used in different attacking midfield roles, and he may be known to Hull fans as he has spent the past 18 months out on loan in the Championship, initially with Stoke City before spending the previous campaign with Cardiff.

His time with Cardiff was productive, as he helped keep the team in the division, with Philogene then linking up with Aston Villa for pre-season.

The youngster was a standout performer during the US trip for Unai Emery’s men, but it was always going to be difficult for Philogene to force his way into the first-team squad given the quality in the ranks at Villa Park.

Therefore, a move was always on the cards this summer, but it’s perhaps a surprise that Villa are willing to let Philogene leave permanently.

But, that appears to be happening, as it was revealed by Hull Live that the Tigers are in discussions to bring the player to the club, in what will be seen as a real coup for the club, with Philogene having been on the radar of Stoke as well.

“Championship outfit Hull City are locked in talks with Premier League club Aston Villa over a move for winger Jaden Philogene and a deal could be struck this week, Hull Live can reveal.

“The highly-rated 21-year-old winger was left out of Villa's matchday squad for Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton at Villa Park as Unai Emery's men responded in style to last weekend's 5-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

“Acun Ilicali is understood to have been personally involved in the deal and it's believed a permanent move for the winger is on the verge of being agreed upon after positive discussions with owner Nassef Sawiris.

“Philogene has been a long-term target of boss Liam Rosenior, with City tracking the Hammersmith-born ace all summer and conversations with the Premier League club have been ongoing throughout.

“A breakthrough in talks is thought to have come last week and the player is believed to be keen on the move with sources indicating the chance to play under Rosenior is a big factor, as is joining a club that are targeting promotion to the Premier League this season.”

Hull City summer transfer plans

This summer was always going to be about adding quality over quantity for Rosenior, and they’ve had to be patient as they search for the right players.

Clearly, this would be a great bit of business for Hull, as Philogene will add that creative spark that they sometimes lack, whilst he will bring pace and unpredictability to the team as well.

So, all fans will be desperately hoping that this can get over the line quickly, and it will add to what has been a very productive August for Hull, who have won two of their first three.

Rosenior’s side are back in action against Bristol City on Friday night.