Hull City closing in on transfer agreement with goalkeeper

Hull City are on the verge of adding a new goalkeeper to their ranks in the form of ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster Thimothee Lo-Tutala, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

The Tigers are in need of more reinforcements between the sticks thanks to a fresh injury to Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter, who is set to be on the sidelines for a while due to a dislocated finger.

Whilst Shota Arveladze has the experienced Matt Ingram to call upon, he is set to have fresh competition in Lo-Tutala, who has been trialling with the Championship outfit recently.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Hull City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Ewood Park? Lost 2-0 Lost 3-0 Lost 4-0 Lost 5-0

The 19-year-old, who played nine times for Tottenham’s under-23’s in the Premier League 2 competition last season, has impressed so much to the point that he has been offered a three-year contract, with an optional extension that if triggered will keep him at the MKM Stadium until the summer of 2026.

It would not just be a straight-up free transfer for Hull though despite Lo-Tutala being a free agent as Tottenham are due a compensation settlement for his services, with both clubs in negotiations over an acceptable figure.

The Verdict

A French under-19 international, Lo-Tutala is clearly highly-regarded but not enough by Spurs to keep him around for another year.

It could be a blessing for the teenager though, who may have a better chance of development at Hull if he can get his way to the top of the pecking order under Shota Arveladze.

Another injury to Baxter – not his first since becoming a Hull player last season – has given both Ingram and Lo-Tutala when he arrives to battle for the starting jersey, although the former has not really done anything wrong when handed the chance last season.

Lo-Tutala though will be an exciting signing for the Tigers when it gets over the line, as he’s quite clearly someone who is impressing enough in training to be given a chance.