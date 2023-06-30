Hull City are set to sign Manchester City youngster Liam Delap on a season-long loan as Liam Rosenior prepares for his first full campaign in charge.

Who is Liam Delap?

The 20-year-old striker is the son of former Stoke City player Rory, and he has been very highly-rated for a few years now after coming through the ranks of the Premier League champions.

Despite impressing for their youth sides, and also earning international recognition with England at different age groups, Delap struggled with moves in the professional game last season.

The youngster started last season with Stoke City, where he managed three goals in 22 appearances, before joining Preston in January. However, things didn’t go any better for him at Deepdale, as he scored just once in 15 outings.

Delap has returned to City now, where he has a contract until the summer of 2026, but another temporary switch was always going to happen, and it appears the forward will be joining the Tigers.

That’s after Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath revealed that the player is nearing a move back to the Championship.

Clearly, this is a move that is at an advanced stage, and Hull fans will be pleased to see that they’re bringing in a striker, as it’s clearly an area they need to address. But, there’s no denying that this is a risky move, because, despite his reputation, Delap struggled significantly last season, and he won’t have glowing reviews from Stoke and Preston fans.

Nevertheless, you have to remember that he is still a kid, and that will have been a valuable learning experience. The fact he has come through at City and played for his country shows that the ability is there, but he needs to now do it in the professional game.

Rosenior could be the coach he needs to get the best out of him, and on a loan it’s a relatively low-risk move for the Tigers, with a potentially high reward if he does become prolific. So, it will be interesting to see if it works out, and what other business Hull have planned ahead of the new season.