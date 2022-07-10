Hull City closing in on signing of international striker

Hull City are closing in on the capture of another forward in the form of Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh, according to a report from the Hull Daily Mail.

Fresh off the announcement of a permanent deal for Fenerbahce’s Iranian attacker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, the Tigers are set to bring Tetteh to East Riding of Yorkshire as well.

A deal in principle is said to have been agreed with the 25-year-old, who has seven caps to his name for his country, after fresh negotiations with Hull owner Acun Ilicali, who pursued Tetteh earlier in the transfer window.

Quiz: The big Hull City summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 In what year were Hull City founded? 1889 1901 1904 1906

Tetteh currently plies his trade for Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor, who he joined last summer from Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic following a successful loan spell the season prior.

In the 2021-22 season in Turkey’s top flight, Tetteh netted seven times in 26 outings, as well as notching four assists, and he’s set to arrive alongside Colombian hitman Oscar Estupinan from Vitoria Guimaraes to bolster Shota Arveladze’s options.

The Verdict

Bringing in strikers who have played regularly in the top flight of a decent European league isn’t a bad way of doing business, and this clearly proves that Ilicali holds some power in negotiations.

Tetteh is yet to get off the mark for his country, but he’s got a decent goalscoring record at domestic level and should relish the test that the Championship brings.

Standing at six feet and four inches, Tetteh will bring the towering presence lost by the departure of Tom Eaves, but he also offers a bit of pace as well.

There is going to be stiff competition for places at the MKM Stadium next season with Tetteh, Estupinan and Allahyar all vying for starting spots, but healthy competition will be a good thing – if not a headache for Shota Arveladze.