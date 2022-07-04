Hull City closing in on signing of 15-goal striker

Hull City are on the verge of bolstering their attacking department with the signing of Colombian forward Oscar Estupinan, report the Hull Daily Mail.

The Tigers have been left with little in the way of striking options following the departure of Tom Eaves and Mallik Wilks potentially heading to Sheffield Wednesday, although the permanent addition of last season’s loanee Allahyar Sayyadmanesh from Fenerbahce should soon be completed.

They have now secured a deal though for Estupinan, who became a free agent this summer when he departed Portuguese top flight side Vitoria Guimaraes.

Estupinan spent five years as a permanent Guimaraes player, with the most recent being his most prolific yet with 15 goals notched in 28 Primeira Liga outings.

Like many of Hull’s potential signings this summer though, the 25-year-old has also had a stint in Turkey, scoring seven times for Denizlispor in the 2019-20 season on loan.

Estupinan’s imminent arrival in East Yorkshire at the Championship outfit coincides with Hull no longer being in the running for USA international Haji Wright, who looks set to sign for Turkish champions Trabzonspor.

The Verdict

A striker or two was of desperate need to Hull manager Shota Arveladze, so this will be a welcome addition.

Surprisingly, this isn’t a player that is coming directly from Turkey but he has spent time playing in the country, so perhaps that is how he came on the recruitment team’s radar.

If Estupinan can recapture last season’s form with Guimaraes and translate it to the Championship though, then the Tigers could have a real asset on their hands.

The Colombian can’t be the only striker that arrives at the MKM Stadium this summer – he needs competition for starters – but it’s a rather eye-catching addition looking at the stats.