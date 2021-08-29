Hull City closing in on Sheffield United transfer agreement

Hull City are closing in on a loan move for Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater, according to Hull Live.

After seeing the 21-year-old in action during the 2020/21 campaign during a loan spell at the MKM Stadium, making 27 third-tier appearances in total and playing a considerable part in their League One title win, the Tigers have been tracking his signature this summer.

However, their EFL-imposed transfer embargo in the last few months has made a deal complicated to complete, as well as the ankle injury Slater sustained in pre-season. However, the midfielder has recovered from this setback and Hull Live now believe a deal is close to being struck after waiting patiently for his services.

Championship rivals Preston North End were thought to be keen to bring him to Deepdale back in May – but Frankie McAvoy’s side failed to push through a deal and the East Yorkshire side now look set to take advantage of this after seeing him thrive in the third tier last term.

If he signs on the dotted line at the MKM Stadium once again, he will be in stiff competition with four other central midfielders in Matt Smith (loan), Andy Cannon, George Moncur and Tom Huddlestone all arriving at the club in the past few months.

Smith and Cannon also spent last term in League One – but it remains to be seen whether he can force his way into the starting lineup after such a positive last campaign under Grant McCann.

The Verdict:

Although this is a deal Hull City have been pursuing for much of the summer, it still seems like a bid of a surprise that this deal is set to be concluded after already signing four central midfielders during the window.

In manager McCann’s defence, the midfield area will be vital for a Hull City side who will desperately want to re-establish themselves as a solid Championship club. This was a side that was competing in the Premier League not so long ago, so survival this season has to be the aim ahead of a potentially brighter long-term future.

Their summer recruitment will help in this quest, being able to bring in a decent total of nine players despite their transfer embargo to fill the void Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke have left after joining QPR and Luton Town respectively.

After a brilliant opening day win, their form has dropped off rapidly ever since. But Slater can come in to re-instil the winning mentality the Tigers had last season after winning the third-tier title.

A boost going into the international break is needed after recent results – and with the 21-year-old already knowing the majority of the first-team squad – he could be a much-needed addition for the rest of the campaign.