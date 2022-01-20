Hull City closing in on Sheffield United transfer agreement

Hull City are finally set to get a deal for young midfielder Regan Slater over the line, with the ex-Tigers loanee on the verge of becoming the first signing of the Acun Ilicali era.

In recent weeks the East Riding of Yorkshire club have been linked with several players from the continent – including players based in Ilicali’s native Turkey – but it’s a player more closer to home who will come through the arrival door of the MKM Stadium first.

And it’s the clearest indication yet that Grant McCann could be staying on at the team’s manager as he’s set to sign a player permanently that he had on a temporary basis in League One last season, according to HullLive.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Hull City players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has Harry Maguire played in the Premier League? Yes No

Slater featured 27 times in the third tier for Hull last season as part of a league-winning team but he’s not had a chance to feature for Sheffield United in the Championship in the current campaign.

He was however on the bench for the Blades’ midweek draw with Preston North End, but now the club are set to sanction a permanent exit for the 22-year-old from Bramall Lane in order to head to the Tigers.

The Verdict

It appears that McCann is already being backed by Ilicali and he’s not even officially been the owner for 24 hours yet.

There’s been several other managers linked with the not-vacant manager’s role at the MKM Stadium but with Slater imminently arriving, that suggests that the Northern Irishman could be sticking around and he deserves to be given that chance.

Slater will bring a bit more energy in midfield – not that they’ve been lacking that recently but Richard Smallwood isn’t getting any younger and he could be the long-term replacement.

Having found it hard to get into Slavisa Jokanovic and now Paul Heckingbottom’s plans, Slater is set to head to a place he knows well and will be appreciated.