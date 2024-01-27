Hull City are closing in on the signing of Türkiye international Abdulkadir Omur.

According to Hull Live, the Tigers are close to confirming a deal worth £4 million to sign the midfielder this month from Trabzonspor.

Liam Rosenior is keen to strengthen his team prior to the 1 February deadline next week, with the team chasing promotion to the Premier League.

Owner Acun Ilicali, a Turkish media mogul who has now passed the two year mark at the East Riding of Yorkshire club, is backing the manager following a positive first half of the season, with the club competing for a play-off place.

Omur has pushed to get the deal over the line, with the 24-year-old keen to make the switch to the MKM Stadium.

Latest Hull City signing news

A deal has been struck between Hull and Turkish outfit Trabzonspor worth in the region of £4 million.

The Championship side have been working on completing this deal for a number of weeks, with the Super Lig club preferring to secure a deal with a domestic rival.

But Hull have made a breakthrough in negotiations, and the playmaker is now set to make the switch to English football.

Omur is now expected to travel to England to complete the final details of the transfer, which could go into the start of next week.

The Turkish international has featured 16 times from Trabzonspor’s opening 22 games of the new campaign.

He has contributed five assists to the team, who currently sit third in the table.

Hull’s busy transfer deadline plans

It could be a busy last week of the winter window for the Yorkshire club, with a deal to sign Ryan Giles also expected to be completed before Thursday.

Hull are also searching for a new winger, as Rosenior looks to strengthen his side for a push for the play-offs.

There could also be departures at the MKM Stadium before the window closes, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Matt Ingram and Jason Lokilo all subject to interest

Hull City league position

Hull are currently seventh in the Championship table, just one point adrift of the play-off places.

Rosenior’s side earned a big victory over rivals Sunderland in their most recent league fixture, with January addition Fabio Carvalho providing the match-winning strike.

The Tigers could add one or two more players before Thursday’s 11pm deadline, with the team aiming to secure a top six finish.

Hull will return to league action after the window closes, with FA Cup elimination leaving the club without a fixture this weekend.

Next up for the team is a home game against Millwall on February 3 as they look to push into the play-off spots.

Omur signing is a sign of Hull's ambitions

This is a sign of Hull’s ambition to fight for promotion to the Premier League this year.

The team has found itself in a position where a top six finish is a realistic goal, with just one point separating them from a play-off place.

Bringing in a Turkish international to provide greater attacking threat shows the backing Rosenior has been given by the ownership.

It is now up to the 38-year-old to make the most of these resources, making it an exciting time for supporters of the Yorkshire club.