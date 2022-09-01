Hull City closing in on second Chelsea transfer agreement on deadline day

Hull City have already secured one transfer agreement with Chelsea on deadline day with the acquisition of Xavier Simons, and they are about to make it two with Harvey Vale heading to Yorkshire as well to sign for the Tigers on a season-long loan, David Ornstein has reported.

Shota Arveladze’s side are having a productive final day of the transfer window, with Dimitrios Pelkas, Mali international Adama Traore and Simons all arriving, and Vale is set to be signing number four.

Vale is naturally an attacking midfielder, who has already scored three goals in two Premier League 2 fixtures this season, but can also play as a winger, which he has done for Chelsea’s developmental sides.

The 18-year-old featured twice for the Blues’ senior side last season in the EFL Cup as well as three times in the FA Cup, and has penned a new four-year contract before heading out on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Several Championship sides are reported to have been in for the talented teenager, but with the decision left to Vale himself, he has opted for the Tigers.

The Verdict

Hull are really going for it on deadline day with some exciting acquisitions, and they are much-needed ones as well.

Their bench in recent weeks has been proof that more recruitment was needed to help Shota Arveladze, with the options aside from his regular starting 11 looking very weak indeed.

Acun Ilicali has backed his manager though and given him what he needs, with multiple positions now strengthened for the rest of the season.

Vale looks to be an exciting attacking talent, with the Championship move coming at a very early stage in his career, but there’s no reason why he won’t be up to it at Hull.