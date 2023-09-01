Highlights Hull City is optimistic about finalizing a loan deal for Liverpool's Tyler Morton before the transfer deadline, with terms already agreed upon.

The addition of Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool's squad has eased their concerns over midfield cover, making the deal more likely.

Hull City aims to compete in the top half of the Championship this season, and Morton's signing provides an upgrade to their midfield options and supports their goals.

Hull City are aiming to finalise a deal for Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton before this evening’s transfer deadline.

According to The Athletic, the Tigers are optimistic of sealing a move for the 20-year-old.

Terms were agreed earlier this week, but the move was originally put on hold due to Liverpool’s concerns over their level of midfield cover.

The imminent arrival of Ryan Gravenberch has seen the Reds’ concerns ease, with the Dutchman arriving from Bayern Munich in a €40 million (£34.2 million) deal.

That should allow Hull to complete the deal before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

What agreement was reached for Tyler Morton?

Hull have agreed a season-long loan deal for the promising midfielder, which includes no option or obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

The paperwork is now being submitted in order to get the deal over the line in time.

Morton has just returned from a foot injury that kept him out of action for the last four months.

The youngster has been training at Liverpool ahead of a potential loan deal, so should be close to being back to full match fitness.

Morton spent last season on loan with Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, where he picked up this injury.

Morton featured 40 times for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side as they earned a seventh place finish in the table.

Only goal difference prevented them from qualifying for the play-offs, with the Liverpool starlet contributing two assists.

The player’s performances earned him a lot of plaudits, and it has come as no surprise to see a club look to sign him on a temporary basis again this campaign.

How has the start of the season been for Hull City?

Hull City will be aiming to compete in the top half of the Championship this season, with Liam Rosenior’s side adding a number of fresh faces this summer.

Aaron Connolly, Ryan Allsop, Jason Lokilo and Liam Delap are just some of the names that have arrived at the MKM Stadium this window.

The Tigers have made a positive start to the new term, with the team sitting eighth in the table after four fixtures.

Rosenior’s side have won two, drawn one and lost one, giving them seven points from a possible 12.

The end of the transfer window will allow the club to give their full focus to improving their standing in the league table after a busy few months scouring the market for new signings.

Next up for Hull is a clash away to league leaders Leicester City on Saturday.

Will Tyler Morton be a good signing for Hull City?

Rosenior has been searching for an upgrade to their midfield options and Morton is a smart solution.

Max Bird was seemingly their primary target, but an injury to the Derby County player has ruled him out of transfer contention.

Morton is a solid alternative, with the Liverpool youngster proving he is more than capable of competing at a Championship level.

Hull should be able to offer the Liverpool player the game time he needs to continue his development as a senior level player.