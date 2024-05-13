Hull City have taken a step closer to confirming Tim Walter as their latest manager.

According to Hull Live, the Tigers held further talks with the 49-year-old over the weekend and are expected to make an official announcement on his appointment soon.

The Yorkshire outfit began the search for a new manager early last week following the decision to part ways with Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior had overseen a seventh place finish in the Championship table, with the team narrowly missing out on a play-off place by just three points.

However, this wasn’t enough for owner Acun Ilicali, who has opted for a change in manager during the off-season.

Hull City manager search latest

It is understood that Walter met with Ilicali over the weekend in order to discuss potential summer transfer plans for the team.

It has been reported that the Championship side is planning to make up to eight to 10 new additions to the first team during the upcoming transfer window.

There is also speculation over the futures of key stars Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene, with the pair attracting interest from Premier League sides.

It is believed that Hull will not stand in their way of a move to the top flight, but only for the right price.

Related Hull City is the most logical destination for 28-goal striker this summer: View Hull City look like the ideal destination for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland in the summer

It has been claimed that Walter is keen to work in English football, having previously coached in his native Germany.

His most recent position was with HSV Hamburg in the 2. Bundesliga, but he is currently available after leaving the side in February.

Hull are hoping to confirm his appointment as their latest manager this week, with the 49-year-old keen to start work on preparing for pre-season.

A number of names were linked with the role, such as Steve Cooper, Martí Cifuentes and Danny Rohl, but it appears that Walter is the club’s preferred candidate to take over as manager.

Tan Kesler’s Tim Walter admission

Hull’s vice-chairman Tan Kesler opened up on the club’s decision to pursue Walter late last week.

He highlighted his previous experience in Germany in the second tier, and with Bayern Munich as a coach, as well as his personality as key reasons why they are interested in appointing him.

"We always say that we are looking for unique coaches with unpredictability, being able to take risks and create our own culture and identity,” said Kesler, via Hull Live.

“Tim is one of the names that is on the list of strong candidates. and he is a strong candidate.

“He represented that.

“During his time with Hamburg, he changed the identity of how they played.

“He brought the fans back to the stadium and improved the attendance just by the way he played.

"He's dominant, he fits into the way we play but it's more edgy and fits more on the offensive end of it from where we (have) played.

“It's improvement and progress for us.

“He's a great personality, he's a leader.

“He has experience, not in the Championship, but in the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga and he comes from a Bayern (Munich) background.

“He's a good candidate."

Tim Walter is an unknown quantity in the Championship

There is a big risk to changing managers at Hull at this stage as Rosenior had taken the team forward during his 18 or so months in charge.

Walter’s lack of experience in English football also makes it difficult to judge whether he is ready for the task of guiding Hull to the Premier League.

It is clear that Ilicali’s ambitions involve fighting for a top six place, with an eye on returning the club to the top flight.

This could be a very busy summer at the MKM Stadium, with Walter set to be backed in the upcoming transfer market once his appointment is made official.